Trivandrum gears up to welcome India, West Indies T20 teams

The ground arrangements for the competition are nearly complete and final preparations are under way.

Workers giving finishing touches to the pitch at Greenfield stadium at Kariyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram | file photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is gearing up to welcome the India and West Indies teams in the run-up to the T20 Cricket tournament to be played between both teams at the Sports Hub from December 8.

The teams will be reaching Thiruvananthapuram airport on December 7 at 5.15 pm to a rousing welcome. The entry for the T20 tournament beginning on December 8 at 7 pm will commence from 4 pm. The tickets will be available for sale to the public from November 25.

The tickets for the T20 match can be booked online via Paytm, Kerala Cricket Association’s ticketing partner for the tournament. The booking can be done only through a link which will be available in the KCA website. The ticket prices, including GST and Kerala flood cess, are  `1,000 for upper tier tickets, `2,000 for lower tier tickets, `3,000 for special chair tickets and `5,000 for the Executive Pavilion (including food).

A person can book up to six tickets using one email id and one mobile number. The inspection of ID cards will be done before allowing entry to the stadium. The tickets will be available to the students at `500. The students will have to provide their ID card which will be checked at the entrance before proceeding to the stadium. The back side of the ticket will have the details of dos and don’ts in the stadium.

The people who enter the stadium are required to adhere strictly to the rules. The public will not be allowed to carry bottled water and other cool drinks inside the stadium. Water bottles and drinks will be provided by Pepsico to the people inside the stadium.  

The parking facilities will be organised at the LNCPE, Kerala University and Kariyavattom campuses. Necessary arrangements have also been made to provide good food and water at reasonable prices to the public. All seating areas will have food counters of various catering units near them. The KCA special team, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Food and Safety Authority and the Suchitwa Mission special team will be inspecting the food counters during the course of the match.  

No one will be allowed to sell products above the MRP rate. Boarding facilities will be provided to all, including the differently-abled.

The ground arrangements for the competition are nearly complete and final preparations are under way.
The official medical partners of the competition, Ananthapuri Hospitals and Research Institute and the District Health Department, will be providing medical services to the players and the public. The green protocol will also be followed during the match.

Preparations

India & W.Indies teams to arrive at 5.15 pm on Dec 7
T20 match to start on Dec 8, 7 pm at Sports Hub
Sale of tickets via online to begin on Nov 25
Ticket price ranges between I1,000 and I5,000.  
Students to get tickets at special rate of I500.
Individuals can book up to six tickets using one mail ID
Bottles of any type will not be allowed inside the stadium.
Parking facility at LNCPE, KU Kariyavattom campus
Food and beverages, rooms to be made available
Food sold at venue to be strictly checked
Green protocol will be followed during the match

