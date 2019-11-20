Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Solace to the ill

 Twenty years ago when Sheeba Ameer learnt that her daughter Niloufa had cancer, her world came crashing down.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty years ago when Sheeba Ameer learnt that her daughter Niloufa had cancer, her world came crashing down. The very next day, the family left for Mumbai to give the 13-year-old the best treatment the medical world could offer. Sheeba spent the next three years in Mumbai, caring for her daughter. It was then the stark disparity between the haves and have-nots struck her and how it devastates a family when they cannot give their child medical support.

Sheeba, whose family could muster up the financial aid for her daughter’s medication, made a vow to herself. Upon return after treatment, she would start something to help those who are cash-strapped and facilitate the treatment of their children. And thus was born Solace.Launched in 2007, Solace works to help out the families struggling to treat their wards who are terminally ill. The organisation extends its help in not just offering medical aid, but other needs for improving the quality of living in financially weak families struggling with terminally ill kids. Solace extends its helping hand until the child attains the age of 18.

“When a child in the family gets ill, it cripples the whole family. Ours is an effort to ensure that the child gets treated and the quality of life of the family is not affected,” says Sheeba. After returning home post the treatment of her daughter, Sheeba worked in pain and palliative care to know more before launching Solace.

The first unit was started at Thrissur and now Solace has grown, to the setting up of seven such chapters in all, the recent one being inaugurated in the capital last week. Just two months into doing their groundwork in the capital, as many as 72 families have approached the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of Solace. Niloufa passed away a few years ago. “She was my biggest inspiration, she would tell me to help the other families out, saying they needed me more,” says Sheeba.

The NGO which has chapters in Thrissur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram has taken under its wings over 2,000 families since inception. Sheela Rahuleyan, convenor of the Thiruvananthapuram chapter, says the endeavour seeks to hold together a family and extend its support to all fronts.

“Unless the child recovers or attains the age of 18, we exist as a support system, covering education, livelihood expenses and giving emotional support for those in the weaker sections. To date, we have over 70 cases in hand, which includes children from across the state,” says Sheela.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp