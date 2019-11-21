Central committee happy with the affairs of sanitation workers in Kerala  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manhar Valjibhai Zala, chairman of Safai Karmachari National Commission expressed his satisfaction at the state of affairs of Kerala’s sanitation workers while addressing a meeting in the city corporation on Wednesday.The Central government-constituted commission is in the city to study the condition of sanitation workers of Kerala.

The chairman expressed his opinion after his meetings with members of trade unions, elected representatives, corporation councillors, district collector and the head of various government departments to evaluate the present scenario. However, “There is a need to increase the number of sanitation workers in proportion to the population and area of the various corporations,” he added.

On Thursday, the commission and its members will take part in cleaning works along with the sanitation workers. Following this, a medical camp and awareness programme for sanitation workers and their families will be held at the Institution of Engineer’s hall at the city corporation. The commission will also study the new online septage collection programme of the city corporation. Mayor A Sreekumar, deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar and other officers and councillors were present during the meeting.

