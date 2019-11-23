Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Masters at coast to train students

The city corporation is set to launch an educational programme whereby they intend to help the children in coastal areas 

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its bid to infuse momentum into education among the wards of the fishermen community, the city corporation is coming up with a ‘Masters at Coast’ programme, wherein special education sessions will be held on the coast. The focus is on school students and college students. The programme will offer the students a platform to learn, discuss ideas, clear the doubts and train for competitive exams.

“The idea is to offer a space to facilitate learning and also provide good facilities. Often, there aren’t enough avenues for the children of the fishermen community to learn and further their knowledge. This has prompted us to come up with a training programme solely dedicated to them which will aid furthering higher education among the children of the fishermen community,” says Mayor K Sreekumar. 

The programme will be implemented in all 13 coastal wards. “The centres will be equipped with internet connectivity as well. The training for competitive exams will also be given. A meeting in this regard to frame a course of action will be held next week with the representatives of the community,” says Sreekumar. 

The classes will be held in the evening and lessons will be administered according to the need on the ground. The coastal wards which will figure under the programme include Vizhinjam, Harbour, Mullur, Vellar, Beemapally, Valiyathura, Beemapally East, Sankhumukham, Vettukad, Pound Kadavu, Pallithura, Manikyavilakam and Poonthura. 

Activist Maglin Peter says there are certain pockets in the coastal regions where education needs to be given thrust, those which are economically weaker. “Education is a priority sector and there is more focus among the community to give better education to their children. So such a programme will be helpful, but the aim must be on providing us with good faculty and focusing on the wards which have less access to quality education. For instance, Bheemapally, Poonthura, Valiyathura are some of the areas where such centres of learning can do a world of good. Moreover, the centres should also be equipped with good learning infrastructure to attract and sustain interest among the children,” says Maglin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp