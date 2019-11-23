Masters at coast to train students

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its bid to infuse momentum into education among the wards of the fishermen community, the city corporation is coming up with a ‘Masters at Coast’ programme, wherein special education sessions will be held on the coast. The focus is on school students and college students. The programme will offer the students a platform to learn, discuss ideas, clear the doubts and train for competitive exams.

“The idea is to offer a space to facilitate learning and also provide good facilities. Often, there aren’t enough avenues for the children of the fishermen community to learn and further their knowledge. This has prompted us to come up with a training programme solely dedicated to them which will aid furthering higher education among the children of the fishermen community,” says Mayor K Sreekumar.

The programme will be implemented in all 13 coastal wards. “The centres will be equipped with internet connectivity as well. The training for competitive exams will also be given. A meeting in this regard to frame a course of action will be held next week with the representatives of the community,” says Sreekumar.

The classes will be held in the evening and lessons will be administered according to the need on the ground. The coastal wards which will figure under the programme include Vizhinjam, Harbour, Mullur, Vellar, Beemapally, Valiyathura, Beemapally East, Sankhumukham, Vettukad, Pound Kadavu, Pallithura, Manikyavilakam and Poonthura.

Activist Maglin Peter says there are certain pockets in the coastal regions where education needs to be given thrust, those which are economically weaker. “Education is a priority sector and there is more focus among the community to give better education to their children. So such a programme will be helpful, but the aim must be on providing us with good faculty and focusing on the wards which have less access to quality education. For instance, Bheemapally, Poonthura, Valiyathura are some of the areas where such centres of learning can do a world of good. Moreover, the centres should also be equipped with good learning infrastructure to attract and sustain interest among the children,” says Maglin.