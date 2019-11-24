Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Social media is now a space of brevity, says Shashi Tharoor

Humourlessness of those in authority and their desire to silence dissenting voices might extend their reach to ideograms and GIFs soon, said Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Saturday.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor, MP, speaking at the international seminar on the ‘Impact of Hegemonic Ideograms on Language in Social Media’ held at Government College for Women in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Humourlessness of those in authority and their desire to silence dissenting voices might extend their reach to ideograms and GIFs soon, said Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Saturday. He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the international seminar on the ‘Impact of Hegemonic Ideograms on Language in Social Media’ here at Government College for Women in Vazhuthacaud. 

“In our country, we have seen many instances where memes invited the wrath of the government. Cartoons have also displeased some. The unfortunate factor is that there are many colonial-era elements in the penal code that allow the hegemons to control such mediums as we have seen in the case of Mudassir Rana and many others. This is something we need to worry about,” said Tharoor.

“Emoticons, memes, GIFs and other social media elements, in particular, have also become political tools with political parties using them to communicate with their followers on social media and users, in turn, are using this media to censure and oppose their elected representatives. Trolls would be bereft of armoury without them,” he said.

“Social media is now a space of brevity. When an idea or a sentiment which requires a number of characters can be expressed with an ideogram, it helps save space. As emojis began spreading, as GIFs became more popular, people felt that they convey the message more emphatically than words. The attention span of users on social media is low and therefore whatever needs to be conveyed should be made in words that can be read in a few seconds. We are in a period when the need for ideogram is justifiable. I hardly use ideograms in my posts, but many have succumbed to the need,” he added.

The event also had Kevin Balchin from Canterbury Christ University in the UK, Govt College for Women principal G Vijayalekshmi and other dignitaries in attendance. The seminar addressed concerns regarding the recent enhancement in the use of visual content on social media in various forms like emoticons, stickers, GIFs, memes and trolls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Social media Twitter facebook
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp