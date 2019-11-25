Students in a fix over clash of PG exam, NET dates

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of post-graduate students of Kerala University School of Distance Education (SDE) is in a dilemma. The fourth-semester examinations of some PG subjects are scheduled between December 2 and 6 when the UGC-NET exams are also being held. Many students of SDE courses are already in a tight spot after being allotted exam centres in other districts. Adding to their woes are some of their exam dates coinciding with the dates of the UGC-NET 2019 exam.

A sizeable number of SDE post-graduate students also take the UGC-NET exam for for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professorship and the clash of dates would deny them a chance to appear for both examinations.

For at least four subjects, the dates of the fourth semester PG exam and the UGC-NET exam for the subject fall on the same date. They are Economics and Public Administration (December 3) and Sociology and Malayalam (December 5).

For subjects like History, the UGC-NET exam (December 2) and the PG fourth semester exam (December 3) are on consecutive days causing hardship to candidates. The trouble is more for candidates whose exam centres are located in two districts.

Though the SDE students gave a representation to the university officials, they are yet to get any firm assurance. University of Kerala Controller of Examinations Mini Dijo Kappen told TNIE that the representations given by the SDE students are being examined.