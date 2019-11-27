India’s rich diversity on display at philately expo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India Post Kerala Postal Circle’s 14th philately exhibition, ‘KERAPEX 2019’, began at the Bhagyamala and Olympia auditoriums, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, here on Tuesday.

State police chief Loknath Behera inaugurated the exhibition while Kerala Circle chief postmaster Sharda Sampath released the special cover of the exhibition. Kerala circle northern region postmaster general Jitendra Gupta, also released a permanent pictorial cancellation of Kerala.

The exhibits here, include Gandhi special covers of India Post, postal stamps issued by various countries commemorating his life events and rare postal stamps and cards on the Father of the nation. The exhibition also has stalls selling stamps, postcards and coins of historical worth collected from across the world.

There are also philatelic collections representing various cultures, flora and fauna, festivals and countries on display. Wide-ranging collections of army postal covers and cancellations, Travancore Anchal stamps, odd stamps, stamps during the allied occupation of Germany after WW II form the rich diversity at display here at Olympia auditorium.

Fiscal of Cochin, by Anil Suri, is another interesting philatelic collection which has rarest of the rare revenue receipts, pencil drawn designs and stamps from the archives of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin. Anil has been presenting the collection at International Philatelic Exhibition since 1994 where he also won gold medals.

The exhibition will conclude on Friday. Entry is free and open from 10am to 6pm.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-day comprehensive hospital disaster management programme organised by the United Nations Development Programme, State Disaster Management Authority and Health Department began at the Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Thycaud, here on Tuesday. The training is being provided to 14 hospitals.

UNDP project coordinator Joe John George said, “For the programme, a hospital from each district has been selected.”