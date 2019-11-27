Thiruvananthapuram tourism sector needs a serious relook

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the flow of tourists, the state of the infrastructure in the capital city paints a grim picture. Major destinations, including Kovalam, Varkala and Ponmudi, which have been attracting tourists from the UK, Russia, Germany and the Scandinavian countries, await the much-needed facelift. The absence of basic amenities including toilet facilities often leaves tourists in dismay.

Kovalam beach

The view of the blue sea and beaches including Hawa and Samudra make Kovalam a paradise for both foreign and Indian tourists. But the lack of washrooms and other basic amenities on the beach has made it less attractive. Also, after the sea erosion, the water level has not reduced, and there is much less of a beach available for tourists.

“The number of foreign tourists has gone down. Broken ramps and the absence of toilet facilities are adding fuel to the fire,” said Thomson Manikanadan, a speed boat driver at Kovalam. With the reduced number of tourists, the speed boats are working on a shift basis. “A total of 15 boats used to function daily at Kovalam. Now, two groups of seven and eight work on a rotational basis,” he said.

It’s been over a year since the siren stopped functioning. “No action has been taken to mend it. Earlier at 6pm, with the sound of the alarm, the tourists would return to the shore on their own. But now lifeguards need to call each of them and it has made our job more difficult,” said a lifeguard. During the previous monsoon, sewage from the hotels surfaced on the beach through the drains that open into the sea, causing disturbance to the tourists.

Ponmudi eco-tourism centre

After sea erosion hit the shores of the district, tourists have preferred to visit the mountains and hills. The Ponmudi eco-tourism centre, in the Western Ghats, has been popular. Yet, the tourism centre awaits an uplift. “We have not been provided with a proper toilet facility or a place to rest in the hills. Moreover, the watchtower is closed for the visitors. The available chairs and huts are in a dilapidated condition,” said Vishnu V S, a city-based travel enthusiast.

However, the forest department said it has received the nod for giving the centre a makeover. “We have received permission to take up basic improvement measures including painting and fencing. We were not able to carry out these works owing to the adverse weather conditions. It will be done as soon as possible,” said Sunil Kumar S, section forest officer, Ponmudi Eco-Tourism. Also, a big-budget project including setting up more huts and renovation of the watchtower is awaiting clearance.

The Meenmutty Falls, which is the nearest tourist destination to Ponmudi, has remained closed due to adverse climatic conditions.

Varkala cliff

The Varkala cliff beach and adjacent resorts attract 200 to 300 people per day. The place offers adventure tourism includes paragliding and surfing. But the facility lacks a toilet and a dress-changing unit. “I have been working as a lifeguard for the past three decades. The shore has beautiful sand this time, like never before. But compared to the past few years, the footfall of foreign tourists is less owing to the lack of maintenance,” said a lifeguard.

A green carpet project is being rolled out at all tourist destinations to ensure the maintenance of facilities. This includes checking for proper waste management, hygiene, water kiosks and signboards.

This was carried out this year as well, said a tourism official. However citing the development activities at Kovalam and Varkala, he said: “A mega project worth Rs 20 crore is under way at Kovalam including toilet facilities. But it cannot be implemented during the tourism season. Also, the project worth Rs 8.5 crore at Varkala will be completed soon after clearing a land dispute.”