Mr Universe-2019 Chitharesh Natesan visits city college

Students took selfies with Chitharesh and his show enthralled them.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chitharesh Natesan, Mr Universe

Chitharesh Natesan along with Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at Government Arts College, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excitement was visible in the air. The visit of bodybuilder Chitharesh Natesan, nicknamed as  ‘Indian monster’, was welcomed by students of Government Arts College,

Thycaud, with much enthusiasm on Wednesday. Chitharesh won the ‘Mr Universe 2019’ title at the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held at Jeju Island, South Korea, from November 5 to 10. Chitharesh, a native of Vaduthala in Ernakulam, received an overwhelming reception at a programme organised by Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) here. 

Students took selfies with Chitharesh and his show enthralled them. On the occasion, Minister of Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said that despite the bodybuilder’s normal upbringing, he strove to work hard and bagged the position. “Achieving a medal in the world championship in the 90kg category is not a small achievement,” said the Minister. 

“I spend about five hours a day taking care of my body. And I eat as many as 40 eggs per day and one kilogram of chicken,” said Chitharesh. When the Minister asked him about his income to afford such an expensive diet, Chitharesh responded by saying that he was in debt. The Minister then assured to prioritise a government job for Chitharesh. 

“The government employs 50 athletes per year. No appointments were made from 2010 to 2014 but after the current government came into power, we prepared a rank list to fill 284 vacancies. Also, one per cent reservation is given to athletes in PSC. All the 75 recipients of the gold medal at the 35th National Games were recruited. The players of the Santosh Trophy and the participants of the Asian Games will be given jobs,” he said.

KSYWB vice-chairman P Biju presided over the function. Member Secretary Minimol Abraham, member Santhosh, State Olympic Association President Sunil Kumar, Kerala University Syndicate member B Balachandran, Government Arts College principal Unnikrishnan Nair, Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education principal G Kishore, Arts College union chairman R Rohit and KSYWB district programme officer Chandrika Devi spoke on the occasion. 

KSYWB deputy director C R Ramkumar welcomed the gathering. Chitharesh’s parents Natesan and Nirmala took part in the event. Chairperson of Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud, Gayathri, inaugurated a website for kalari training. It will be held in the district for women under the age of 25 from December 9 to 25. 

