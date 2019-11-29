CM to interact with students to improve higher education sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with elected student representatives of universities and colleges in the state to identify issues facing the higher education sector and to chart a development roadmap for the sector with participation of all stakeholders.

The programme named ‘Chief Minister’s Student Leaders’ Conclave’ will be held in two phases - at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 10 and at Farook College, Kozhikode, by mid-January next year.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and top officials of the department will also be present during the conclave.

Union representatives of various state universities are expected to take part in the programme. It is for the first time that a conclave is being convened by the chief minister to interact with student leaders.

Talent Meet 2020

As a continuation of the conclave, a programme titled Talent 2020 will be organised by the higher education department. The programme will have students who have excelled in curricular and extra-curricular activities participating.