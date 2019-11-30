Kerala Tourism holds trade meets in China, Singapore and Japan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a push to its policy to look beyond the traditional West Asia market, Kerala Tourism has showcased a wide array of products and services in the thriving markets of China, Singapore and Japan in a renewed attempt to raise the profile of the state as a must-visit destination and ensure brand visibility.

“We are trying to ensure brand visibility in South and East Asian markets using innovative strategies,” said Kadakampally Surendran, Tourism Minister. To aggressively promote the state in the Chinese market, a high-profile delegation led by Kerala Tourism, participated in the China International Travel Mart (CITM) 2019 at Kunming.