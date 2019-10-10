Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

On cloud nine: Differently-abled students visit Air Force Station

The visibly excited children held the bulletless guns in their hands. It was their first experience of seeing weapons at such close quarters. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It could be termed as one of the most pleasant experiences of their lives. As part of the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), 28 differently-abled children from seven schools in the city were invited to visit the static display of the Indian Air Force weapons and aircraft at the Air Force Station in Shanghumugham. Accompanied by seven special educators and P A Mary Anitha, chairman of the Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment (CEFEE), the students were shown the weapons, a model of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and safety gear displayed by the Garud Commando Force of IAF.  Negev LMG, Galil sniper, rocket launcher and Tavor rifle were some of the weapons on display. The visibly excited children held the bulletless guns in their hands. It was their first experience of seeing weapons at such close quarters. 

However, the main attraction was the two static aircrafts displayed on the occasion. HS 748, an aircraft primarily used by the IAF for carrying dignitaries and troops was one of the aircrafts on display. Some children even had their seatbelts on in the hope that the flight would take off. They were shown around the cockpit of the two aircrafts where they were given the chance to interact with the pilots. Vishnu B, from the Rotary Institute for Children in Need of Special Care said: “I’m excited to see the aircraft.” 
A group photo was arranged with Prashant E Patange, Air Vice Marshall, the senior officer-in-charge, administration, Southern Air Command and the other IAF staff. He said: “It is a great opportutnity for students.”

