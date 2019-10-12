Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Migratory visitors skipping city stop

On World Migratory Bird Day, birders and conservationists talk about the need to conserve
the city’s water bodies and wetlands to reduce the dwindling number of migratory birds

Published: 12th October 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Migratory birds at Akkulam and Vellayani  Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Global warming, plastic pollution and depleting water levels in wetlands and water bodies have taken a toll on a wide range of avian species and animals. The city was a paradise for birdwatchers and photographers due to the presence of wetlands and water bodies attracting migratory birds from across the globe. Over the years, this scenario has changed and birders are worried.

“The Vellayani-Punchakkari wetlands have always been a paradise for birdwatchers with various species of migratory birds flocking to the region but, over the years, their number has dwindled. Nearly 150 species of birds including native and migratory birds have been spotted in the lake and wetlands. The Malabar Whistling Thrush which was a regular visitor here is nowhere to be seen nowadays,” said Kiran A J, a passionate birder and director of Neerthadakam, an initiative to protect native and migratory birds.
Migratory birds that were a common sight in the Vellayani lake and surrounding wetlands include the Glossy ibis, spot-billed pelican, painted stork and Pacific swallow.

Today, due to plastic pollution and habitat loss, there has been a decline in the number of migratory birds arriving every year.

“In 2017, the blue-cheeked bee-eater, which breeds in Northern Africa, was spotted in Punchakkari but is a rare sight these days. Pesticides sprayed in the fields nearby and trees such as acacia pose a threat to these migratory birds. Acacia trees are not ideal for wetlands as it reduces the level of water. This has had a devastating effect on the birds,” said Kiran.

School clubs
With initiatives such as Neerthadakam and Wings Birding Club, Kiran has formed clubs in schools to spread awareness about migratory birds and their protection. “As winter approaches, migratory birds such as the whiskered tern, blue-tailed bee-eater, barn swallow, common coot have started arriving at Punchakkari,” he said. According to Satheesh Kumaran Nair, a birdwatcher, the Akkulam and Vellayani-Punchakkari wetlands were popular among migratory birds. “However, they are no longer spotted at Akkulam. Earlier, the common kingfisher and black drongo were regular visitors,” he said.

Death trap
In Punchakkari, fishing gear is responsible for deaths with birds getting trapped in nets which are merely visible on water. They have even rescued birds such as the baya weaver. An awareness class has to be given about these birds in schools and at panchayat, district and state levels, he added. However, A K Sivakumar, senior education officer at WWF-India, said: “There has been a decline in the number of migratory birds arriving in the city and habitat loss is indeed a major concern. But new species are also spotted.” As part of World Migratory Bird Day, a bird counting event is held by WWF-India at places such as Punchakkari, Vellayani, Veli lake and wetlands, Akkulam, Aruvikkara wetlands, and Kesavadasapuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
migratory birds
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp