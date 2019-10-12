Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Opposition councillors against paying of PCB fine from corp fund

The 35 councillors of the BJP had requested to convene the emergency meeting which saw them demanding that the tax amount shall not be used to pay the fine.

Published: 12th October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The whopping Rs 14.5 crore fine imposed on Thiruvananthapuram city corporation by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) for poor waste management sparked a row at the emergency council meeting held at the corporation on Friday evening with the BJP and UDF councillors demanding that the fine, if it should be paid, should not be made from the corporation fund.

The 35 councillors of the BJP had requested to convene the emergency meeting which saw them demanding that the tax amount shall not be used to pay the fine.“The fine should be paid by people who are responsible for the poor performance. The mayor and officials concerned should be held liable and pay the fine rather than use the tax money,” said M R Gopan, BJP council party leader. They also demanded  the issue be put to vote which was ignored.

The councillors later met the corporation secretary and raised their complaint on the issue not being put to vote. They are now planning to file a complaint with the Ombudsman.Meanwhile, UDF councillors are also demanding that the fine shall not be paid from the corporation money. “While it is not possible to insist on a voting as no notice has reached the city corporation on the fine, our stand is that if it comes to paying fine, it should be payed by those responsible for it,” said Anil Kumar D, UDF councillor.

Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, while addressing the issue said, the PCB notice is yet to reach us. The notice which was put on the website and media clearly states that the fine will be charged only if we fail to give suitable explanation. Also, when we have not received any intimation, how will we put such an issue for vote. The voting comes only later when the issue of payment is raised.”

