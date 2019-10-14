Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Never too old to learn

Subhadra was among the students who appeared for the test held as part of the ‘Aksharashree’ course.

Published: 14th October 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

83-year-old K Subhadra before her exam at the KS Abraham Memorial Union Library at Thrikkannapuram on Sunday.

83-year-old K Subhadra before her exam at the KS Abraham Memorial Union Library at Thrikkannapuram on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/B P Deepu)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eighty-three-year-old K Subhadra is well accustomed to her routine by now. Her day starts as early as 5 am. She spends her time rereading the lesson learnt the previous day.  At other times, she sneaks into the tuition classes her 21-year-old grandchild, Greeshma, takes back home. This is in addition to the regular classes she has enrolled herself in as part of the basic literacy course of the Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM).

“It is difficult remembering lessons. I am very keen on learning as much as I can. But the trouble is my failing memory. I keep learning and forgetting the lessons learnt,” says the resident of Thrikkannapuram.
Born in a family of five, Subhadra was the youngest. Although her siblings could complete education till Class X, the environment wasn’t favourable when her turn came. So she didn’t go to school. But she knew the basics of the vernacular language.

She ensured that her children would not have to go through her plight. So they went to school and finished their studies. One completed his degree while the other could complete Class X.

And now, Subhadra believes it is her turn to study. 

“I learnt about this course they were conducting. It was interesting. And so I joined,” says Subhadra. “I want to study as much as I can. It is very exciting,” she says, minutes before sitting for the formal exam of the basic equivalency course.

Her daughter-in-law Bindu, who is an instructor herself, tells how Subhadra diligently goes through the lessons daily. “Greeshma, my daughter, takes tuition at home. Despite bombarding me and my daughter with her queries, Amma (mother) also sits in her class,” she chuckles. “She is very ahead in the lessons. She even reads through the Class VII text. The only trouble is her memory,” says Mercy, class coordinator. 

Subhadra was among the students who appeared for the test held as part of the ‘Aksharashree’ course. Subhadra, along with other learners, sat for the exam at the KC Abraham Memorial Union Library in Thrikkannapuram. “I want to keep learning,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp