Relatable Richard

If you have been tormented by a nosy, middle-aged uncle who doesn’t understand the concept of personal space, or worked with an awkward boss full of bad ideas, you may relate to Naveen Richard.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : If you have been tormented by a nosy, middle-aged uncle who doesn’t understand the concept of personal space, or worked with an awkward boss full of bad ideas, you may relate to Naveen Richard. The 29-year-old lawyer-turned-comedian rose to fame with Comedy Central’s Indian Comedy Festival in 2012 and is now an  important name in India’s stand- up scene—as a writer, stage  performer and actor.

His hour- long show in Kochi this weekend, named Relatively Relatable, will include a lot of observational material, which he assures is going to take an interesting turn towards absurdity. “The act will have a lot of characters, and stories from my life. People are definitely going to relate to it on some level, but some of it is really awkward,” says Naveen.

Naveen’s YouTube channel Them Boxer Shorts with comedians Mani Prasad, Aravind Anil Kumar, and Rahul Hota has both situational and observational  elements that target everything from train toilets to start-up companies. Despite his edge on stage, he believes that it is more challenging than being on a scripted show.

“When you do stand-up, you can never be sure  if something is amusing because you cannot measure how much that particular set  of the audience would relate to what you are saying. But when I am writing a  joke, I always know when something is  funny,” he adds.The audience at his Kochi show can expect to get conversational with Naveen who is known for his crowd-work skills. Relatively Relatable is  currently touring the country and has covered major cities including Manipal, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru.

