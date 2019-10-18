Russian dance festival at Tagore Theatre on Oct 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gear up for a grand cultural treat as city plays host to a Russian dance festival. Russian dancers from Kaluga are set to enliven the stage as the dance troupe ‘Obraz’ performs in the city on October 21. The programme will be held at Tagore Theatre at 7pm. As many as 20 artists will perform various Russian dances.

The highlight of the dance fare is the classical dance including ballet. Along with these, the other dance forms including spring waltz, swallow, dolonaise, avalulka, balalayka and nocturne will be performed by the artists. The dance fest is being organised to mark the celebration of 2019 as the Year of Theatre. Free passes are available at the Russian Cultural Centre.