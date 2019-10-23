Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Studies call for innovative policies and reassesment of tribal healthcare

A group of doctors has come out with findings which call for tectonic shift in government assistance to tribal health welfare schemes.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of doctors has come out with findings which call for tectonic shift in government assistance to tribal health welfare schemes.And policy makers should factor in the socio-cultural identity, gain trust and chalk out innovative context-specific programmes for stakeholders, according to the researchers. The findings also shed light on the healthcare system’s apathy in identifying  beneficiaries and informing them about antenatal care and immunisation services.

‘Comparison of Healthcare Utilisation Pattern and its Correlates among the Tribal and Non-tribal Population of Kerala’ and ‘Impediments to Optimal Healthcare Utilisation of a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in Wayanad: A Qualitative Study’ are the two separate studies which came up with the findings.

“The first one is a comparative cross sectional study among tribal and non-tribal mothers utilising antenatal care, immunisation, and supplementary nutrition services,” said Hisham Moosan of Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies,  lead author of both the studies. “The second study was carried out at a tribal hamlet in Wayanad. The hamlet belongs to the Kattunayakan tribe, which is listed as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.”

According to him, the first study tried   to bring out the nature of health inequities among tribal and non-tribal mothers in Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. “The conclusions of the first study regarding the difference in getting effective antenatal care in tribal and non-tribal is statistically significant. The coverage of schemes like Janani Suraksha Yojana is also low among the tribal populations. Also, there was greater incidence of low birth weight among tribal mothers (31 per cent) compared to non-tribal mothers  (15 per cent),” said Hisham. In the second study conducted among the Kattunayakan tribe in Wayanad, the researchers underscored the need to bridge the health divide among the tribes and non-tribal populations. “Innovative programmes can bring in positive change. Also, strategic partnerships will have to be forged with agencies at the grassroots. Policymakers should do away with the practice of passing the buck to the victim while formulating tribal healthcare,” said Hisham.If the tribes are hesitant to avail urgent medical care, instead of blaming their lack of education, the system should think of improving  educational interventions and geographical access.

Policy focus
The government should factor in the socio-cultural identity, gain trust and chalk out innovative context-specific programmes for stakeholders. Researchers also identify the apathy in identifying beneficiaries.

