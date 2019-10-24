Art centre for differently-abled children to be launched next month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To improve the psychological and psychosocial aspects of differently-abled children, the government has come up with a novel initiative called Different Art Centre, in association with the Magic Planet in Kazhakootam.

The Different Art Centre, that introduces the children to varied facets of art, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the first week of November at the magic-themed park run by magicial Gopinath Muthukad.

Briefing reporters about the event, Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said the project was given shape based on the success of ‘Mpower’ that gave free magical training camp for the differently-abled and mentally challenged children.

“The spark for the Different Art Centre has emerged from the report that 23 differently-abled and mentally challenged children had undergone physical, psychological and psychosocial improvement through Mpower. The Kerala Social Security Mission is associated with the the centre that will train 100 children,” said Shailaja.

The minister said the differently-abled children are ‘different’ as they have special talents than the rest.

According to her, the centre will strive towards improving the special talents of such children. The Different Art Centre will have seven venues to improve the physical, psychological and psychosocial aspects of children through music, painting, film production, gardening and others. “We aim to develop the centre as an international model in bringing the mentally challenged children to the mainstream,” said Mohammed Asheel, KSSM executive director.