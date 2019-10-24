Vijayanand to head Finance Commission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief secretary S M Vijayanand will chair the sixth state finance commission. LSG Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Additional Chief Secretary will be other members.

The commission will review the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities and make recommendations on sharing the taxes, duties, tolls and fees between the state, panchayats and municipalities.

It will make recommendations to the government on the grants-in-aid to the panchayats and municipalities.

It will suggest measures to strengthen the financial position of the local self-governments. The commission is also mandated to ensure measures for improving the capacity of financial management by the local self-governments.

Economist B A Prakash was the chairman of the fifth commission.