With ‘Mayor Bro’ becoming the ‘MLA Bro’, who will become the new mayor?

If sources are to be believed, Health Standing Committee chairman and Chackai councillor K Sreekumar is frontrunner

Published: 25th October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:02 AM

Mayor V K Prasanth during his road show at Pattom after his win in the Vattiyoorkavu bypoll  B P Deepu

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With ‘Mayor Bro’ VK Prasanth becoming the ‘MLA Bro’, as the LDF’s punch line during election campaigning called him, the focus now shifts to the question: who will become the city’s new mayor. While no final decision has been made so far, a few names are doing the rounds. If sources are to be believed, Health Standing Committee chairman and Chackai councillor K Sreekumar is the frontrunner. In 2015, he was one of the prominent persons considered for the position.

“All 34 CPM councillors are eligible for the post. The success of the development works done by the city corporation has reflected in this election. We need a leader who will push forward these works effectively,” said Sreekumar. Local leader I P Binu of Kunnukuzhi ward and Development Standing Committee chairman Vanchiyoor Babu are the other two names under active consideration. Binu is popular among the youth, like Prasanth. A young councillor, Binu would be picked if the party goes for the ‘youth formula’ instead of experience. “We will hold a meeting with the party members and councillors to reach a decision. As of now, we have not come to a conclusion,” said Anavoor Nagappan, CPM district secretary.

The CPM may also zero in on district committee member S Pushpalatha. Senior leader Vanchiyoor Babu would be considered if the party goes for the experience. R P Sivaji from Punnakkamugal is another name floating in the air. The least likely candidate among the probable ones is councillor Pushpalatha. Though she is a senior leader, her chances look slim as the deputy mayor is a woman and the party might fancy a gender-balanced leadership.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said any CPM councillor could be the new mayor. “In 2015, though there were members from the district and area committees, the CPM chose a local committee member as the mayor. A person suitable to take forward the current works will be chosen. We cannot say with certainty that a senior candidate will be the one. A decision will be taken soon,” she said.

