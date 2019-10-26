Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Efficiency of youth can be used for betterment’

Contesting from Vattiyoorkavu as the CPM candidate, city Mayor V K Prasanth has registered an emphatic win with a margin of more than 14,000 votes.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mayor V K Prasanth in his office at the city corporation for the first time after winning the Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypolls

Mayor V K Prasanth in his office at the city corporation for the first time after winning the Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypolls. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contesting from Vattiyoorkavu as the CPM candidate, city Mayor VK Prasanth has registered an emphatic win with a margin of more than 14,000 votes. A day after his victory, Prasanth talks to Gopika I S about his plans for the constituency, development initiatives and the strenuous fight. The young MLA says he would focus on youth-centric initiatives in the assembly segment. 

Q. With one-and-a-half years ahead, what are your plans for Vattiyoorkavu?
A. Bad roads are the primary concern for the constituency. It is time-consuming work, but we will begin repair works as soon as possible. I must undertake the duties of an MLA as usual. Something different that I have in mind is forming a group of youngsters in Vattiyoorkavu, a youth force, to work actively and address issues. The green army, under the corporation, was a success. The efficiency of the youth can be used for the betterment of the constituency which is a mix of urban and rural areas. Infrastructure development is key. 

Q. What about the future of the city corporation and continuity of initiatives?
A. The new mayor will continue the good works we have been doing. I will do everything possible as the new MLA of Vattiyoorkavu.

Q. What are the takeaways from your victory in one of the least likely constituencies?
A. Voters in the constituency cast their votes by thinking beyond caste or religion. It showed that the belief other political parties had regarding vote banks was wrong. Voters are only concerned about the efficiency of the candidate, which is encouraging. There is also a preference for young candidates. I have always maintained the fact that caste-based voting is an old-school thought and I continue to stand by the same. 

Q. Do you think the negative comments about your flood relief work by opposition parties have worked for you?

A. Definitely. Relief work was done with the sole intention of helping the flood-hit people. The negative interpretation worked negatively for them. Efforts must be taken together if they have to be fruitful. 
Instead, the opposition parties chose to pinpoint the negatives. People saw through the hypocrisy. The leaders who raised allegations were also elected representatives. They could have done the same (helping the flood-affected). The public evaluated the mockery the leaders made without doing anything themselves. This is reflected in my victory margin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VK Prasanth
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp