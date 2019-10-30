Netravati Express moves on leaving behind bogies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passengers travelling in the Netravati Express encountered some anxious moments on Wednesday when several bogies of the locomotive were left behind after those got detached from the engine and the engine moved ahead with three bogies, near Thiruvananthapuram Pettah. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

As soon as the train left Pettah railway station the coupling that connects bogies with the engine was found snapped. The engine along with three coaches travelled a few kilometres before the driver stopped the train. According to railway officials, three bogies including engine, a local coach and an AC coach got disconnected from the train and continued to move on unaware of the development.

The train driver later realised it only after moving a couple of kilometres and tried to bring the train to halt. Later, the railway mechanical staff who reached the spot brought the engine and disconnected bogies together and reconnected them before resuming the journey to Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram. The train service through one track was also disrupted for sometime affecting the schedule of other trains that originating from Thiruvananthapuram due to the incident.

46-year-old Anilkumar who was travelling in the general coach of the Netravati Express, said, “we didn’t notice anything unusual when the train went past the Pettah railway station. And when the train pulled up near Kochuveli, we realised that rest of the bogies in the tail-end were missing. The railway authorities clarified that the passengers will not feel anything unusual when coupling got disconnected as there is safe breaking system attached to the bogies."