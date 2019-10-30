Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New bridge at Vallakadavu remains a non-starter

The century-old structure has been in a poor condition for the past several years

Published: 30th October 2019 06:55 AM

A fully loaded truck plies on the century-old dilapidated Vallakadavu bridge even though the authorities have prohibited heavy vehicles on the bridge B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two months ago, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) ordered an investigation into allowing heavy transport vehicles to ply on the fragile Vallakadavu bridge even after PWD had prohibited the movement of vehicles. KSRTC and school buses continue to ply on the bridge.
The century-old bridge has been in a dilapidated condition for the past several years. Though the High Court ordered the construction of a new bridge on the Vallakadavu-Valiyathura road last year, the order has not been implemented.

The SHRC had also asked the PWD executive engineer and traffic assistant commissioner (south division) to file a report in three weeks. Though the police imposed a fine on the lorries using the bridge, they allow KSRTC buses which may weaken the bridge further. No measures have been taken to solve the issue permanently. Instruction boards prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles are placed at three places but they are not complied with.

The Revenue Department had entrusted the then-District Collector with beginning proceedings to acquire one-acre land for the bridge. The previous government had sanctioned Rs 6 crore and the tendering process had begun. However, the revenue authorities could not complete the land acquisition process.
A new bridge across Parvathy Puthanar canal has been a long-standing demand of the residents. As per the plan, the bridge is to be constructed at the Vallakadavu-Valiyathura road after demolishing the existing bridge.

Residents allege that authorities concerned are neither bothered to build a new bridge nor worried about the condition of the old bridge. “As the old bridge could collapse any time, we had collectively decided to approach the government to construct a new one. The Inland Navigation Department approved the construction of a new bridge at the same location as the old one. But it hasn’t borne fruit either,” said S Thajjudeen, action council member.

According to the national waterways norms, the new bridge should be at least seven metres above water level and 30 metres wide to facilitate passage of boats. The current bridge is four metres high and 11 metres wi

Land acquisition a major hurdle
S Mano Mohan, chief engineer, PWD (bridges), told Express that the delay from the Revenue Department in acquiring three shops adjacent to the bridge became the hurdle for constructing a new bridge. He said that heavy vehicles continue to ply on the bridge with the support of residents due to the presence of a godown near the bridge. “MLA V S Sivakumar has set aside Rs 75 lakh from his MLA fund for setting up a diversion road near the existing bridge. But the delay in acquiring land poses a hurdle for us to go ahead with the construction of a new bridge at the same place after demolishing the old bridge. We are ready to start construction by floating tenders if the land acquisition is completed. At the same time, PWD has installed signboards to prevent heavy vehicles on the old bridge. But it is being flouted in broad daylight,” he said.

