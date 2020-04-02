Karunya Benevolent Fund Scheme extended for one more year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to poor patients, the government has extended the popular Karunya Benevolent Fund Scheme (KBFS) for one more year. Through this, beneficiaries can avail of hassle-free treatment from government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals till March 31, 2021.

“The extension was given for the benefit of families which are not yet enrolled in the Kerala Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP). It would help them continue their treatment,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. She said the finance department had given the nod for the extension.

Under the scheme, a family is entitled to get up to Rs 2 lakh for treatment annually. Those undergoing kidney transplant will get Rs 3 lakh. The scheme introduced by the previous UDF government in the 2011-2012 budget became popular among patients with cancer, haemophilia, kidney and heart diseases. The LDF government tried to scrap it in June last year.

But the order was reversed after protests and its validity was extended till March 31, 2020. KBFS will run simultaneously with Kerala Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP) launched by the LDF government on April 1, 2019. Families that have enrolled in Kerala Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP) will get insurance coverage worth Rs 5 lakh annually.