STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Low-cost ventilator to treat Covid-19 soon

A hand-held emergency ventilator developed by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology will be available in the market in a few weeks

Published: 02nd April 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here’s a good news for health workers fighting the Covid-19. A hand-held emergency ventilator developed by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) will be available in the market in a few weeks’ time. “Our team developed the prototype in just a week. Initial testing was successful. We have tied up with the Bengaluru-based Wipro 3D for the clinical trial and manufacture of the system based on Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU),” said SCTIMST director Dr Asha Kishore. 

The AMBU bag or a bag-valve-mask (BVM) is a hand-held device used to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients with breathing difficulties. But a drawback of the normal AMBU bag is that it needs a bystander to operate it and hence is non-advisable for treating a Covid-19 patient. The Sree Chitra has developed an automated AMBU ventilator which can be used for critical patients with no access to ICU ventilators. This can be used for patients in the low or intermediary categories. High intensity cases would however require a normal ventilator.   

The SCTIMST has made use of readily available components that will keep the price low and quicken the manufacturing, said to Dr Asha Kishore. The institute spent `15,000 to develop the prototype.  “In this alarming situation, a handy artificial manual breathing unit (AMBU) will be highly useful. SCTIMST has a long tradition of developing and commercialising needy medical devices. We have risen to the occasion this time too,” Dr Asha Kishore said. The development team led by Sarath, Nagesh and Vinod Kumar included personnel from the Artificial Organs Division, the Biomedical Technology Wing and hospital’s department of anaesthesia.

It is learnt that the production of the low-cost device would start after two weeks. Technology
The portable and the lightweight device enables positive pressure ventilation with a controlled rate of expiration, Inspiratory to Expiratory Ratio, Tidal Volume etc. Also A PEEP (Positive End Expiratory Pressure) Valve can be added as an extra component to maintain pressure on the lower airways at the end of the breathing cycle which prevents the alveoli from collapsing during expiration. A compressed gas source can also be attached to the system. The automatic device will minimise the need of support personnel in the isolation room thereby enabling a safer, lung-protective operation.

Call 101 for Covid-19 emergencies
T’Puram: The Fire and Rescue Services is offering emergency services to public in the wake of lockdown. Those in need of food, medicine or hospital travel can call 101 or 9497920017, 0471-2333101.  Round-the-clock control rooms have been setup in Attingal and Neyyattinkara stations and can be contacted on 0470 2622000 and 0471-2222101 respectively.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp