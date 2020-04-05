11 held for organising prayer at mosque

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 11 persons were arrested by Palode police in Thiruvananthapuram rural limits on Saturday for organising a mass prayer at a mosque at Palode here violating the lockdown protocol. The prayer was conducted at Jamaath mosque at Chittoor near Peringammala at 6.45pm on Friday.

The arrested includes the priest, and president and secretary of Jamaath Committee. However, they were later released on station bail and were warned not to conduct any prayers until the lockdown period is over. The arrested are Basheer,55, Shameem, 39, Rasheed, 63, Abdul Rouf, 23, Muhammad Riyaz, 24, Shajahan, 42, Nassim, 39, Buhari, 39, Sajeer, 27, Moosakunju, 65, and Nizar Muhammad Sulfi, 48, natives of Peringammala. Earlier, a congregation held at a mosque at Nizamuddin in Delhi resulted in a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country as most of the persons attended in the function were tested positive.