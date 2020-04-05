STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Community kitchens in corp limits distribute 83,567 food packets

NSS taluk union president M Sangeeth Kumar handed over the items to Mayor K Sreekumar.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala government went back to the idea of community kitchens which it had implemented during the back-to-back floods of 2018 and 2019.

Kerala government went back to the idea of community kitchens which it had implemented during the back-to-back floods of 2018 and 2019.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Saturday, the city corporation provided breakfast to 27,951 people and lunch to 28,089 people through the various community kitchens set up in 25 health circles here. As many as 27,523 people also got dinner from the kitchens taking the total number of food packets distributed on the day to 83,567. Donations are coming in from everywhere to support the cause. NSS taluk union bought rice and vegetables for the community kitchen.

NSS taluk union president M Sangeeth Kumar handed over the items to Mayor K Sreekumar. On behalf of the Southern Naval Command, captain S S Sanooj handed over five sacks of rice. KSEB officers in Chackai also handed over five sacks of rice. Others who came forward with contributions on Saturday are Thirumala pensioners union and Mohanlal fans and welfare association. The aid from Dooradarshan was handed over by assistant director Baiju. The city corporation volunteers will come and collect the donations from anyone willing to donate. For queries, contact: 8590036770.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Community kitchens
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp