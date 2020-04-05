Community kitchens in corp limits distribute 83,567 food packets

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Saturday, the city corporation provided breakfast to 27,951 people and lunch to 28,089 people through the various community kitchens set up in 25 health circles here. As many as 27,523 people also got dinner from the kitchens taking the total number of food packets distributed on the day to 83,567. Donations are coming in from everywhere to support the cause. NSS taluk union bought rice and vegetables for the community kitchen.

NSS taluk union president M Sangeeth Kumar handed over the items to Mayor K Sreekumar. On behalf of the Southern Naval Command, captain S S Sanooj handed over five sacks of rice. KSEB officers in Chackai also handed over five sacks of rice. Others who came forward with contributions on Saturday are Thirumala pensioners union and Mohanlal fans and welfare association. The aid from Dooradarshan was handed over by assistant director Baiju. The city corporation volunteers will come and collect the donations from anyone willing to donate. For queries, contact: 8590036770.