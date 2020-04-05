STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State seeks special train for migrant labourers to go home

He asked them to lay focus on the welfare of migrants, differently-abled and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Published: 05th April 2020

Aerial view of trains waiting in Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station, Kerala.

Aerial view of trains waiting in Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station, Kerala. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cutting across political lines, all the MLAs in the state extended their full backing to the government’s Covid prevention measures even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday elaborated on the steps already taken and further measures needed in this regard during a videoconference with the legislators. Most importantly, the state has urged the Centre to run a special train to help the migrant labourers return to their native states after the lockdown, the chief minister told the MLAs. During the videoconference, which was meant to take stock the Covid-19 prevention and control activities, Pinarayi sought the support of legislators to deal with the unprecedented situation.

He asked them to lay focus on the welfare of migrants, differently-abled and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Only genuine beneficiaries should be given food from the community kitchens. The legislators should set an example to the public in practising social distancing and donning face masks. Supply of medicines should be ensured to cancer patients, dialysis patients and those who und e r w e n t o r g a n transplantation. MLAs should ensure effective waste management and welfare of health workers. The CM also asked MLAs to support the salary challenge.

According to Pinarayi, the collective efforts being made to stem the transmission of the toxic virus should continue. “There’s a common spirit of taking things forward. We are facing an unprecedented scenario. The intervention by people’s representatives is all the more important now,” he said. The chief minister pointed out that about 17 lakh people are in home quarantine in the state. Also, the focus should be on migrant labourers. He urged the MLAs to intervene to streamline the functioning of community kitchens. Supply of medicines should be ensured for cancer stricken as well as post-surgery and dialysis cases.

The chief minister also urged the legislators to give attention to issues related to drinking water, waste treatment and ration supply. Ministers E Chandrasekharan and K K Shailaja attended the videoconference with the CM while Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, ministers, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and prominent leaders joined in from various districts.

