They sew masks, make pickles to help tribals overcome COVID-19 blues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of women living in the fringes of the Kappukad forest on the Agasthya foothills are shining stars in Kerala’s united fight against the COVID-19 spread. They are members of two women self-help groups under the Kottoor Eco-tourism Development Committee (EDC) who have started manufacturing face masks and making pickles to help people cope with the hard times.

So, what’s the link between masks and the pickle? Shanida Beevi, secretary of Aruvi, one of the Self Help Groups (SHG) explains: “The pickle unit was launched to help tribal residents in remote hamlets who cannot visit the markets owing to the lockdown.

They have sufficient rice but do not have enough items to prepare curry. Making pickles was their suggestion as it could be stored for a few days,” she said. Meanwhile, media reports on mask shortage prompted the women to turn into mask making. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s call to wear masks in public places was an inspiration,” she said. Though the SHG had three women who knew how to sew, the challenge before them was to learn how to make masks.

Satheesan V N, deputy warden of the Agasthyavanam Biological Park offered a solution. “He asked us to browse YouTube where we found several tutorial videos. In half an hour, our team learnt how to make a three-layer cloth mask with soft face tissue in the middle,” Shanida said. Members brought three sewing machines from their homes and a portion of the EDC canteen was turned as the production centre.

The unit comprising three sewers and two helpers produced about 600 masks in three days. From Monday, the cloth band would be replaced with elastic which will help in manufacturing 400 masks a day, according to Shanida.

The EDC distributed 450 masks to the tribal families in Neyyar Dam and Agasthyavanam free of cost. The mask is priced at `15 and the unit has a handful of orders from local self-governments and medical stores. “The response to our mask has boosted our morale. We are happy that we could do our bit to help people in time of an emergency, “ says Shanida.

The EDCs formed by the Forest Department are entrusted with the upkeep of its eco-tourism centres. The members are from the local community including tribals and residents on the forest fringes. “SHGs were formed to help the EDC members get an earning during the off season. Food and cloth bag manufacturing were their major activities until the Covid-19 spread,” said Satheesan VN, deputy warden of the Agasthyavanam Biological Park. Padma Mahanthi, CCF, eco-development and tribal welfare, and Thiruvananthapuram wildlife warden J R Ani are among the officers who help the EDCs diversify their activities.

