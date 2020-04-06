STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

They sew masks, make pickles to help tribals overcome COVID-19 blues

The EDC distributed 450 masks to tribals in Neyyar Dam and Agasthyavanam free of cost.

Published: 06th April 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Members of women self-help groups under the Kottoor Eco-tourism Development Committee making face masks | Express

Members of women self-help groups under the Kottoor Eco-tourism Development Committee making face masks | Express

By ​M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A group of women living in the fringes of the Kappukad forest on the Agasthya foothills are shining stars in Kerala’s united fight against the COVID-19 spread. They are members of two women self-help groups under the Kottoor Eco-tourism Development Committee (EDC) who have started manufacturing face masks and making pickles to help people cope with the hard times.
 So, what’s the link between masks and the pickle? Shanida Beevi, secretary of Aruvi, one of the Self Help Groups (SHG) explains: “The pickle unit was launched to help tribal residents in remote hamlets who cannot visit the markets owing to the lockdown.

They have sufficient rice but do not have enough items to prepare curry. Making pickles was their suggestion as it could be stored for a few days,” she said.  Meanwhile, media reports on mask shortage prompted the women to turn into mask making. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s call to wear masks in public places was an inspiration,” she said. Though the SHG had three women who knew how to sew, the challenge before them was to learn how to make masks.

The pickle making unit started by
the eco-development committee
of Kottoor. The products
are distributed among tribal families

Satheesan V N, deputy warden of the Agasthyavanam Biological Park offered a solution. “He asked us to browse YouTube where we found several tutorial videos. In half an hour, our team learnt how to make a three-layer cloth mask with soft face tissue in the middle,” Shanida said. Members brought three sewing machines from their homes and a portion of the EDC canteen was turned as the production centre.
The unit comprising three sewers and two helpers produced about 600 masks in three days. From Monday, the cloth band would be replaced with elastic which will help in manufacturing 400 masks a day, according to Shanida.

The EDC distributed 450 masks to the tribal families in Neyyar Dam and Agasthyavanam free of cost. The mask is priced at `15 and the unit has a handful of orders from local self-governments and medical stores.  “The response to our mask has boosted our morale. We are happy that we could do our bit to help people in time of an emergency, “ says Shanida. 

 The EDCs formed by the Forest Department are entrusted with the upkeep of its eco-tourism centres. The members are from the local community including tribals and residents on the forest fringes.  “SHGs were formed to help the EDC members get an earning during the off season. Food and cloth bag manufacturing were their major activities until the Covid-19 spread,” said Satheesan VN, deputy warden of the Agasthyavanam Biological Park. Padma Mahanthi, CCF, eco-development and tribal welfare, and Thiruvananthapuram wildlife warden J R Ani are among the officers who help the EDCs diversify their activities.

Aiming upkeep of eco-tourism centres
The EDCs formed by the Forest Department are entrusted with the upkeep of its eco-tourism centres. The members are from the local community including tribals and residents on the forest fringes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 masks tribals
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp