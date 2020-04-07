STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rights panel orders to provide uninterrupted water supply at Kowdiar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to take measures to address the long-standing drinking water shortage problem at Kowdiar in the capital. In his order, the commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic said that 42 families at SS Kovil lane at Kowdiar are at the receiving end as they receive drinking water supply for a maximum period of three to four hours.

He said in the order that the residents were told by KWA that they need to wait till May for uninterrupted water supply, but this is not acceptable. Two years ago, this place received water round the clock and KWA should investigate about the shortage, the order said. In a report from KWA, it is said that there is no sufficient water in Peroorkada reservoir. The water from PTP Nagar is being utilised for supply to Vellayambalam, Sathamangalam and Kowdiar.

The further said the water shortage in the city will be resolved once the new water supply unit at Aruvikkara is complete. The construction of the unit is expected to be completed in May, the report said. However, the commission has instructed KWA to ensure water supply to the said region by making an alternative arrangement until May.

