Inventory info dashboard developed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) has developed an online supply chain and inventory management information dashboard for the state government to monitor the stock, demand and supply of essential commodities during the lockdown. The system has been developed as part of the social responsibility initiative of IIITM-K. It maps major wholesale and retail traders dealing with essential commodities across all districts, and will capture and analyse their daily stock position and demand. The wholesale stock position collected and verified by the Civil Supplies Department has also been incorporated into the system for assessing the daily open market situation of essential commodities. The Agri Informatics team of IIITM-K headed by Ajith Kumar, under the guidance of Saji Gopinath, director, IIITM-K, developed the system.