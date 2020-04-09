Man held for smuggling free ration; 1 absconding

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kadakkavur police on Wednesday arrested a person from Nilakkamukku for allegedly smuggling foodgrain from a ration shop with the aim of selling it on the black market. Khayas, 29, son of Salim, was arrested in connection with the case which had occurred on Monday. The grain was meant for free distribution to the public affected by the lockdown.

Khayas and the first accused Sudheer, who is absconding, had smuggled four bags of foodgrain from the ration shop run by the latter at Nilakkamukku. The duo tried to burn the loot when the police raided the place following a tip-off. Officers said the car has also been seized.