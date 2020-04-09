‘PIQup’ to encourage self pick-up with proper scheduling of shop visits

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Families’ plans to beat the lockdown blues with online grocery and vegetable delivery apps and services were defeated by the shortage of delivery boys at many shops.Now, ‘QBurst Technologies’, an IT company headquartered in Technopark, has developed an app called ‘PIQup’ which solves this problem and encourages ‘self-pickup’ with proper scheduling of the shop visits by the customers. The app also provides home delivery for those who cannot step out of their homes.

Though the app is available in the Google Play Store, the service will start after acquiring necessary approvals from the police and authorities concerned.A team of software architects has developed the app as an intelligent order pickup scheduling platform as a means of crowd control and enacting social distancing.The platform makes sure that only a specified number of people are present at a particular establishment by scheduling customer visits.

PiQup encourages self-pickup so that the need for delivery executives can be avoided. Moreover, one of the key features of PiQup is the ability to configure the number of customers a shop can serve. This will limit the number of people present at the shop at a point of time.

According to Nishin T N, technology head, QBurst, the developers have completed extensive research on the issues that occur to shops while migrating to an online ordering platform during the lockdown period.

PiQup can be adopted easily and quickly by the retailers and consumers since inventory management is not necessary for utilising the platform to cater to customer demands. In this app, users can request items from a shop the same way they write the list of items on a piece of paper.

The app can also ensure that the reasons specified in the affidavits submitted by the people for police verification are legit as the company generates the travel pass/affidavits in its system according to the order confirmation by the retailers.

App link: https://piqup.store/ Playstore link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.qburst.piqup Info - https://piqup.store/info