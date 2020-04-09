STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supplies flow in plenty at community kitchen

All Saints College in Chacka handed over a cheque of D5 lakh to the Mayor. Manager Mother Frances handed over the cheque.

Staffers of the community kitchen at Government Model UP School, Thycaud, packing food

Staffers of the community kitchen at Government Model UP School, Thycaud, packing food.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, the corporation’s community kitchen saw an inflow of generous help from people across the city. The Syro-Malankara Catholic Church handed over rice and vegetables, with Baselios Cleemis Bava handing over the items to Mayor K Sreekumar. He also handed over a cheque of D 1 lakh to support the city corporation’s plans to rehabilitate the destitute.

Ebenezer Church, Peroorkada, handed over D25,000 while Shanghumugham ADS of Kudumbashree handed over D50,000. KGOA, Thiruvananthapuram south district committee, 1971 SSLC batch of St Joseph HSS, Subhash  Nagar Residents Association in Perumthanni handed over essential goods. 

