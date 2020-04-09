Supplies flow in plenty at community kitchen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, the corporation’s community kitchen saw an inflow of generous help from people across the city. The Syro-Malankara Catholic Church handed over rice and vegetables, with Baselios Cleemis Bava handing over the items to Mayor K Sreekumar. He also handed over a cheque of D 1 lakh to support the city corporation’s plans to rehabilitate the destitute.

All Saints College in Chacka handed over a cheque of D5 lakh to the Mayor. Manager Mother Frances handed over the cheque. Ebenezer Church, Peroorkada, handed over D25,000 while Shanghumugham ADS of Kudumbashree handed over D50,000. KGOA, Thiruvananthapuram south district committee, 1971 SSLC batch of St Joseph HSS, Subhash Nagar Residents Association in Perumthanni handed over essential goods.