Diabetic population in state faces unprecedented crisis amid lockdown

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has the infamous distinction of having a high prevalence of type-2 diabetes in the country. And in the times of Covid-19, the diabetic population of the state is facing an unprecedented crisis. For them, the check-ups and visits to hospitals have taken a hit due to the lockdown and there are also complaints of unavailability of medication, including insulin. At the same time, the endocrinologists and diabetologists have stressed the need for focusing on those who are confirmed or suspected of Covid-19 and are also suffering from diabetes.

The health department is now planning to come out with a guideline for such patients. “The diabetes patients should never miss their medications. When in doubt they should get in touch with their doctors at least through the phone. As those suffering from diabetes have a weak immune system, going to hospitals might make them prone to get infected by either Covid-19 or other diseases,” said Dr R V Jayakumar of Indian Institute of Diabetes. He also added that patients on regular dialysis should adhere to the prescribed schedule and not miss their dialysis sessions.

At the same time, an endocrinologist at a Government Medical College Hospital said that the state should urgently come out with a guideline for patients requiring dialysis, including those with acute kidney injury and patients who are critically ill requiring continuous renal replacement therapy. “Either at the district-level or at the taluk level, at-least one haemodialysis facility with an adequate number of dialysis machines, trained staff and reverse osmosis water system should have to be set up. Also, a directive should be issued to the district administration to ensure easy movements of the aforementioned patients with one attendant to dialysis facility,” said the endocrinologist.

The endocrinologist also pointed out that a directive with reference to Covid-19 infection has been issued by the Union Health Ministry to member states. As per the directive, for those patients who do not have private vehicles, the government should organise the public transport system for them and the patients should use their hospital papers as a pass to commute to the dialysis unit. An officer of the Directorate of Health Services said, “The diabetic population of the state is a major concern. A majority of them had comorbidities like high blood pressure. Thus, their venturing out in times of Covid-19 is of a risky affair. The department will do the needful.”

Meanwhile, All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association opined that though there is no medicine scarcity for diabetics, by the second week of the month, it might crop up as some are stocking up the medicines. “As of now, there is no scarcity of medicines. Some brands might be missing from the shelves. A new scenario is that some diabetics after receiving their service pension have started to stock the medicines. The supply of medicines will also have to be ensured. The panic buying of medicines will have to stop,” said A N Mohan, president, AKCDA.

