Stale tuna fish, prawns flood markets

Beware, tuna fish and prawn lovers! You are the new targets of an interstate racket involved in the sale of adulterated fish.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

dry fish

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beware, tuna fish and prawn lovers! You are the new targets of an interstate racket involved in the sale of adulterated fish. In its special drive Operation Sagar Rani, the Food Safety Department found tuna fish and prawns constituted a major chunk of adulterated fish in Kerala. The drive was relaunched at Health Minister K K Shailaja’s initiative to prevent the sale of stale fish during the lockdown.

“Since fishing has come to a halt in most harbours, the lobby is trying every possible method to sneak in spoiled and adulterated fish into Kerala,” said Food Safety Commissioner Ajayakumar A R.“Tuna is in huge demand in southern districts, a fact seemingly being exploited by those behind the adulteration racket,” he said. In a statement, Shailaja said the Food Safety Commissioner has been directed to take strict action against those violating the Food Safety Act. They will be fined up to `5 lakh and spend up to six months in jail, she said. 

Over 7k stale fish seized
A total of 7,754.5kg of stale fish was seized and destroyed by officers on Thursday, the fifth day of Operation Sagar Rani. Inspections were held at 211 centres and notices were served on 20 outlets. So far, 50,836 kg of fish has been destroyed in the operation. It includes around 26,000kg of stale fish from Tamil Nadu that was seized in Thiruvananthapuram, 4,700kg seized in Kollam and 2,555kg seized in Kottayam.

