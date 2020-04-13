STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ham radio operators in Thiruvananthapuram to join the fight against COVID-19

Around eight teams have been formed and deployed at various taluk offices, district medical office, ambulance desk and DISHA desk.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:08 AM

An image of a radio used for representational purposes.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amateur ham radio operators in the state capital have   joined the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The district administration has roped in ham radio operators to improve crucial communication between departments and offices. As many as 20 ham radio operators are working from morning to night to ensure speedy communication between departments.

Members of Radio Amateur Society of Ananthapuri president Zakkir Hussain said using ham radio during the time of crisis would help coordinate crucial communication. Currently, the teams are deployed at Neyyattinkara taluk, Nedumangad taluk, Thiruvananthapuram taluk and Kattakada taluk.

“We have assigned our teams at the district medical office and taluk offices. We have a team at the district administration which is the centre of all action. There are helplines operating as part of Covid-19. DISHA helpdesk receives plenty of calls and they get distress calls. If anyone is in need of emergency medical care, we immediately inform the respective taluk office and the ambulance desk so that help reaches on time. We instantly communicate all important information via ham radio without any delay,” he said.

Zakeer Hussain said all ham radio operators have undergone training and have the licence to conduct such emergency communication under specific radio frequencies allotted by the Union Ministry of Communication. “Timely communication without fail is very crucial during any crisis. We took up the job purely on a voluntary basis and we will continue to help the authorities till we tide over the crisis created by the pandemic,” he said.

