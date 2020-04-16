CM blasts MLA for social media post

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chief minister on Wednesday lambasted IUML MLA K M Shaji over his social media post. According to the CM, the post could create doubts on the transparency in the operation of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). He also questioned the propriety of the MLA in coming out with such a post at the time of distress.

“I can’t believe that an MLA could come out with such a post especially at this time. From this, it has become evident that some perverted minds want to twist the facts. The MLA alleged that it is from the CMDRF that the government pays money for some lawyers who seek high fees. He himself knows that it is not the fact.

Thus the aim is to create confusion among the common man. The MLA’s party (IUML) should examine this,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. Shaji in a sarcastic post on Facebook had alleged that people should contribute their money towards CMDRF so that it could be used for paying lawyers so as to save the party-sponsored murderers who are facing trial.