STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM blasts MLA for social media post

The chief minister on Wednesday lambasted IUML MLA K M Shaji over his social media post.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chief minister on Wednesday lambasted IUML MLA K M Shaji over his social media post. According to the CM, the post could create doubts on the transparency in the operation of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). He also questioned the propriety of the MLA in coming out with such a post at the time of distress.

“I can’t believe that an MLA could come out with such a post especially at this time. From this, it has become evident that some perverted minds want to twist the facts. The MLA alleged that it is from the CMDRF that the government pays money for some lawyers who seek high fees. He himself knows that it is not the fact.

Thus the aim is to create confusion among the common man. The MLA’s party (IUML) should examine this,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. Shaji in a sarcastic post on Facebook had alleged that people should contribute their money towards CMDRF so that it could be used for paying lawyers so as to save the party-sponsored murderers who are facing trial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp