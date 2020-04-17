Mobile dispensaries at your doorstep

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ayurveda and siddha mobile dispensaries have been made available in the city to provide free medical checkups to people, especially senior citizens. Out of the four mobile dispensaries launched, three are by the city corporation and comprise two ayurveda and one siddha facility. The fourth dispensary has been launched exclusively for the Vattiyoorkavu constituency.

The dispensaries comprise a team of dedicated and specialised doctors formed for the purpose. Mayor K Sreekumar said the idea is to provide healthcare facility to people across the city. Patients can consult the doctors who might refer them to nearby hospitals if needed.The facility is being provided with the help of the district medical office, Indian Systems of Medicine (ISM), and their specialised doctors. Help can also be availed by contacting the help desk of the city corporation via the following numbers: 9496434409, 9496434410 or 7736167094.

All calls received are attended by the doctors who analyse the patients’ situation and visit their homes if needed. Medicines are provided at the doorstep free of cost. On Wednesday alone, 13 calls were received at the help desk, of which 11 were for ayurveda and two for siddha consultation.

Special team at Vattiyoorkavu At Vattiyoorkavu, the ayurveda mobile dispensary was flagged off by V K Prasanth, MLA, in the presence of Dr R Robert Raj, district medical officer (ISM), Thiruvananthapuram. The mobile dispensary at Vattiyoorkavu, an initiative of Prasanth and DMO (ISM), is targeted towards the geriatric population of the area who will be given free ayurveda consultation and medicines until the lockdown is over.

The visiting medical team consists of senior doctors Dr Indu G Kumar, Dr Sugadha and Dr Rahul R P, house surgeons and pharmacists. Dr Shajitha Shahul, senior medical officer, Government Ayurveda Dispensary, Chettivilakam, is the coordinator of the mobile dispensary at Vattiyoorkavu.

“In Vattiyoorkavu, more than 64 calls have already been received and the team has been visiting homes and providing the patients with necessary healthcare,” said Dr Durga Prasad S, senior medical officer, Department of ISM. He is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 (ISM) in Thiruvananthapuram.

For availing the ayurveda mobile dispensary at Vattiyoorkavu, one can visit the website of Prasanth or register by calling the following numbers: 8590555006, 7012040345, 7736167094. The mobile dispensary facility will be provided from 9am to 4pm everyday.