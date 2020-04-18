CM orders LSGs to expedite pre-monsoon cleaning operations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Covid-19 spread, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed all local self-governments to expedite pre-monsoon cleaning and conduct various activities to prevent contagious diseases. His plan of action was discussed in a high-level meeting comprising ministers, LSG secretaries and representatives held here on Friday.

“Pre-monsoon cleaning drive cannot be postponed as fever and many contagious diseases witness a spike during monsoon. Offices, houses and public places should be cleaned so as to ensure a disease-free environment. LSGs should lead the drive by encouraging the households to clean their premises as well. More caution is needed in hotspot districts. One day should be selected for cleaning all offices, houses and public places, but by maintaining social distancing.

Not more than five persons should be allowed for cleaning activities. The LSGs should ensure that flooding does not occur and solid waste won’t get dumped at drains and water bodies.There should be a treatment mechanism to treat the waste at source and awareness campaign should be held,” Pinarayi said in the meet. He also instructed the local bodies to ensure co-ordination of various volunteers for cleaning the streams and ponds and by making use of guest workers.

LSGs should give priority to anti-mosquito cleaning activities, maintenance of all roads under them, making available drinking water and taking steps for the safety of school buildings, the Chief Minister said. According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, cleaning should be given utmost importance to prevent the outbreak of dengue, rat fever and H1N1. “People should also be vigilant against cholera and jaundice. The mosquito growth at under-construction buildings should also be stalled,” she said in the meeting.

Forest Minister K Raju said the government has taken measures to provide drinking water to wild animals in forests. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, and Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma among others attended.