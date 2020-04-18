STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM orders LSGs to expedite pre-monsoon cleaning operations

His plan of action was discussed in a high-level meeting comprising ministers, LSG secretaries and representatives held here on Friday.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Covid-19 spread, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed all local self-governments to expedite pre-monsoon cleaning and conduct various activities to prevent contagious diseases. His plan of action was discussed in a high-level meeting comprising ministers, LSG secretaries and representatives held here on Friday.

“Pre-monsoon cleaning drive cannot be postponed as fever and many contagious diseases witness a spike during monsoon. Offices, houses and public places should be cleaned so as to ensure a disease-free environment. LSGs should lead the drive by encouraging the households to clean their premises as well. More caution is needed in hotspot districts. One day should be selected for cleaning all offices, houses and public places, but by maintaining social distancing.

Not more than five persons should be allowed for cleaning activities. The LSGs should ensure that flooding does not occur and solid waste won’t get dumped at drains and water bodies.There should be a treatment mechanism to treat the waste at source and awareness campaign should be held,” Pinarayi said in the meet. He also instructed the local bodies to ensure co-ordination of various volunteers for cleaning the streams and ponds and by making use of guest workers.

LSGs should give priority to anti-mosquito cleaning activities, maintenance of all roads under them, making available drinking water and taking steps for the safety of school buildings, the Chief Minister said. According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, cleaning should be given utmost importance to prevent the outbreak of dengue, rat fever and H1N1. “People should also be vigilant against cholera and jaundice. The mosquito growth at under-construction buildings should also be stalled,” she said in the meeting.
Forest Minister K Raju said the government has taken measures to provide drinking water to wild animals in forests. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, and Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma among others attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp