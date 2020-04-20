Sanitation drive: Ayurvedic mix burnt in six panchayats of Kattakada

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several hundred people living in six panchayats under the Kattakkada assembly constituency burnt an ayurvedic mix(choornam) on their home premises as part of a sanitation drive on Saturday evening. They burnt ‘aprajitha dhooma’ choornam which has anti-microbial properties, according to the ayurveda doctors.

Scientific validity

“It is scientifically proven that the smoke of this choornam will reduce bacterial and fungal growth. It is like fogging. The mass exercise was conducted in the wake of COVID-19 though more studies are needed on its effect on the virus.

But some ingredients in it like ‘guggulu’ (Commiphora mukul) and ‘agaru’ (Aquilaria agallocha) have anti-viral properties,” said Shine S, senior medical officer, government ayurveda dispensary, Maranalloor, who was among the coordinators.

The doctor said it was found effective in preventing the transmission of communicable diseases. Selected residents in 122 local self-government wards in the constituency burnt the choornam along with neem and coir husk. The choornam is available in government ayurveda dispensaries and other ayurveda medical shops.