With no sponsorships, old age home cries for help to feed inmates

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the Kudumbashree, in convergence with local self-governments, had started operating community kitchens under all local bodies to prepare and deliver food on priority basis to those under home quarantine and for the needy, an old age home in the district has been facing the heat of Covid-19 lockdown ever since it was enforced in the country.

With people suspending marriages, birthdays and death anniversaries, Sarvodaya Shanthi Bhavan, an old age home at Sheemamula Junction in Vattapara, is not getting the sponsorship to meet the needs of its 40-odd inmates. Usha Rani, secretary of the old age home, has knocked all doors to feed her inmates, the majority of whom are senior citizens and many not keeping good health. She got in touch with the local Congress leadership that brought the matter before former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who arranged essential goods for the institute.

Vattapara Circle Inspector T Binu Kumar told TNIE that as the old age home was running short of supplies and funds, he himself had called up local NGOs to help the inmates. Interestingly, the Sarvodaya Shanthi Bhavan is situated in the CPM-ruled Karakulam panchayat. When enquired about the situation, panchayat vice-president R. Pramod Kumar feigned ignorance about the very existence of such an old age home which has been functioning in the same rented building for over two decades.

“I will make arrangements to send food from the community kitchen from Monday. We have been supplying food to two other old-age homes in Karakulam ward. This geriatric centre had not come to my notice until now,” said Pramod Kumar.The priority of community kitchens is to provide food to old age homes and orphanages followed by migrant labourers and then for the elderly who are staying alone.