Second parcel train service to start on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways will operate a special train service between Gujarat and Kerala to meet the increasing demand for the services. The Okha-Thiruvananthapuram service will begin on April 27. This is the second inter-state service to operate from Gujarat since the lockdown was put in place. The first train parcel service between Okha and Thiruvananthapuram had operated on April 20. Train No.00933 Okha-Thiruvananthapuram parcel special service train will leave Okha at 1.10pm on April 27 and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 12pm on April 29.

Train No.00934 Thiruvananthapuram-Okha special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 11pm on April 29 and reach Okha at 9.40pm on May 1. The train will take the Konkan route to reach the state and it will halt at major towns in Gujarat such as Jamnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara and Surat.

The public can avail this facility to send and receive parcels.