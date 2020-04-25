A protest adhering to lockdown curbs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Friday staged a unique protest against the Sprinklr deal in strict compliance with the restrictions in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Adhering to the curbs, the party ensured that not more than five people gathered at the 25,000 odd centres across the state as part of the protest.

BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the protest at the party state headquarters. The protest was held at the district, assembly constituency, panchayat and booth levels, ensuring the participation of at least 1.25 lakh workers.

“If the government continues with its present attitude, we will step up our agitation and ensure that each household turns into a venue of strong anti-government protest,” Surendran said while inaugurating the protest at the party state headquarters. BJP general secretary P Sudheer, treasurer J R Padmakumar, state secretaries S Suresh and Karamana Jayan and senior leader B Raghavan were also present.