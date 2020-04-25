STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

People with chronic ailments left in the lurch

While labs and clinics are shut owing to the lockdown, many hospitals are postponing consultations except for emergencies

Published: 25th April 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fifty-nine-year-old Sivadas, a bed-ridden cancer patient from Sreekaryam, is anxious about missing his upcoming chemotherapy session at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Since the declaration of the lockdown, apprehensions are looming large over his cancer treatment plan which is crucial for his survival.“The upcoming session is my 28th chemo session. Normally I hire the service of an ambulance for going to the hospital. But now it’s impossible because of the lockdown. I have sought help from many people as I cannot miss the session at any cost. I have been bedridden for the past two years,” said Sivadas, who has blood pressure and diabetes and is one among the many who are struggling to receive treatment for diseases other than Covid-19 during the lockdown.

Illus: Express

Like Sivadas, hundreds of patients suffering from lifestyle diseases including blood pressure, diabetes and cancer which need regular check-ups are at the receiving end because of the lockdown. Labs and clinics are shut and apart from emergency palliative care, many are postponing consultations.

Saranya (name changed), a chronic diabetic patient, has a similar story. “My husband is confined to the wheelchair. His doctors have recommended amputation but because of financial constraints, we have postponed his treatment. Also, it is highly imperative we check his sugar levels but owing to the lockdown, it is not possible,” she said. “We contacted Pallium India for help and they gave us a glaucometer. But we are unable to go to the hospital because of the lockdown,” she added.

Chairman of Pallium India M R Rajagopal said that the lockdown has caused a lot of suffering for the public, especially those ailing from various diseases.“Our organisation can reach out to only a limited section of the society. Thousands are in a dire situation because of the lockdown. We publicised our number in the newspaper and started getting a lot of calls. Many have no access even to seek help, especially in rural areas. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the health situation of several was bad enough,” said Rajagopal. He added that there are kidney patients who are unable to go for dialysis.

Pallium India had to recruit volunteers to address the growing number of distress calls from patients across the district. “We received a huge response from youngsters. Around 87 volunteers registered with us within two days of advertising. We needed people to deliver medicines and emergency care for those in need,” said Rajagopal. He said that the only way forward to tackle these kinds of emergencies is through community support and selfless volunteering.

Since the launch of the helpline number (8606884889) on February 13,  Pallium India has received 157 distress calls for various health emergencies including blood check-ups, transportation for going to the hospital, medicine supply and physiotherapy. The Pallium India team has given home care to around 27 patients since the lockdown was announced.

help a call away
Since the launch of the helpline number (8606884889) on February 13, Pallium India has received 157 distress calls for various health emergencies including blood check-ups, transportation for going to the hospital, medicine supply and physiotherapy. The team has given home care to around 27 patients since lockdown

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp