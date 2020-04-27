Rs 33.72 lakh collected in penalties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The penalty yielded by the legal metrology department in its raids during lockdown has risen to `33.72 lakh so far. A total of 10,138 inspections have been held and 1,108 shops have been booked.

As many as 40 cases were registered for overcharging of masks and 339 cases for overcharging sanitiser and bottled water. Authorities have warned of prosecution against shops that do not pay the penalty. Also, repeat offenders will even invite a jail term. Customers can lodge complaints on the toll free number: 1800-425-4835 or through ‘Sutharyam’ mobile app or through the website: lmd.kerala.gov.in.