18 pregnant women stuck in Saudi Arabia approach SC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 18 pregnant women from Kerala who are stranded in Saudi Arabia have approached the Supreme Court, seeking a directive to the Union Government to arrange their return to Kerala. The 18 women comprising a doctor and 17 nurses have approached the apex court through Pravasi Legal Cell president Jose Abraham. A petition in this regard has been filed before the SC.

According to the petition, most of them had planned their travel to Kerala during March-April. They had also made arrangements for the same by either taking leave or resigning their jobs. However in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, international air services were cancelled, forcing them to stay back in Saudi. They were then left with no option but to approach the Supreme Court.

With most of the government hospitals in Saudi Arabia getting converted into Covid treatment centres, they are finding it difficult to get requisite treatment there. They also sought to highlight the precarious financial situation that prevented them from approaching private hospitals in Saudi.