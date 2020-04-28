STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corp gives push to organic farming, provides free kits to 20,000 houses

The capital city is making the best out of the lockdown period by actively campaigning for organic cultivation of vegetables.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is making the best out of the lockdown period by actively campaigning for organic cultivation of vegetables. The corporation is supplying seeds, saplings and fertiliser kits for free to 20,000 houses in the 100 wards in its limits. Inaugurating the distribution of these kits, Mayor K Sreekumar handed over the first kit to poet V Madhusoodanan Nair here on Monday.  

Later, the Mayor visited the houses of corporation’s Swach Ambassador magician Gopinath Muthukad, actors Sudheer Karamana and Nandu, and TV host Raj Kalesh to hand over the agri-kits prepared with the help of Kudappanakunnu Krishi Bhavan. The kits also contain brochures and booklets which contains tips on farming and pest control.  

The organic fertiliser was prepared by mixing the compost collected from the aerobic bins of households with cow dung from the Goshala of Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The preparation was done at Putharikandam Maidan. These kits will be distributed through the health circle offices in all 25 health circles of the corporation.  “The project is also aimed at the mental stimulation of people staying at homes for almost a month now,” said Sreekumar. 

The campaign is now active with the slogan ‘Staying Home for combating Covid-19, Cultivation at Home for Food Security.’ The preparation of organic fertiliser was done with the help of migrant labourers lodged at the camp in Attakulangara Central School. 

