District on alert, possibility of silent transmission explored

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With two health workers from the district testing positive in Kottayam, the district administration and health department are keenly looking at the possibility of silent transmission.While there are no known active cases, the fact that the source of infection for both these patients has not been established looms large, worrying officials.“We are doing augmented surveillance in this case. We have done tests of all primary contacts. Almost 60 per cent of results came out negative. We are awaiting results of another 40 per cent,” District Collector K Gopalakrishnan told TNIE.

However, the district is limping back to normal and many people are even crowding at public places forgetting the social distancing norms. Earlier, the district collector in his Facebook live said that he witnessed many people out and about on Vellayambalam- Kowdiar stretch without masks or following social distancing.

“It is difficult to see all these vehicles and people out on roads without following the instructions. We have seen an increase in the number of people under observation today. While we did manage to contain the virus to an extent, it is not yet time to celebrate. I must request everyone again to follow social distancing and wear masks in public. We should all remain vigilant as there is still a chance of things turning against us,” said the collector.

Later the collector told TNIE. that, if the public continue to disregard the instructions, strict measures will be put in place. An evaluation of the same will be done on Wednesday.A total of 4,033 patients were tested for Covid-19 in the district in the past two months of which 17 tested positive.Varkala municipality, Kalippankulam and Amabalathara divisions of city corporation remain red zones and are under severe restrictions.